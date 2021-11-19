Experience marketing agency George P. Johnson (GPJ) has announced the promotion of Jonathan McCallum (pictured) to managing director of its London office. GPJ has European oﬃces in the UK, Norway, Germany, France and Belgium.

The company said McCallum, who will report directly to GPJ CEO Chris Meyer, has proven experience and knowledge of the industry and of the nuances of hybrid event execution and his strategy background positions him well to lead GPJ’s expansion.

Meyer said, “I continue to be energised by the opportunities we have in the UK and European markets and having strong collaborative hubs will be the cornerstone of our growth. Bringing Jonny McCallum into the managing director role from strategy underpins the importance of being client-centric and evolving our thinking to best serve our clients. As we move into 2022 we continue to see change and we are well-positioned to adapt successfully to it.”

McCallum said, “I’m so incredibly proud of our agency’s ability to adapt and meet people where they are in today’s landscape. It certainly hasn’t been easy, but we’ve continued to evolve and bring new solutions to market that are pushing the boundaries of hybrid and IRL events that constantly unlock new doors for our clients. I look forward to leading our UK team in this new dynamic industry with so much opportunity.