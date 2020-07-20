The organisers of the Goodwood Festival of Speed have announced a new event, Speedweek, which will take place from 16-18 October.

Speedweek is a three-day racing event taking place behind closed doors at the Goodwood Motor Circuit. It will be broadcast for free via Goodwood Road & Racing’s Website, social channels and broadcast partners.

The announcement follows the cancellation of the Goodwood Festival of Speed and Goodwood Revival due to Covid-19. The events were due to take place from 9-12 July and 11-13 September respectively.

The organisers say they are embracing the lack of spectators by allowing cars to drive on, over and under the circuit, using parts of the course which would normally be out of bounds.

Speedweek will use in-car broadcasting, aiming to create an immersive viewing experience. It’s full driver line-up will be announced over the coming weeks.

The Duke of Richmond said: “Having taken the heart-breaking decision not to hold the Festival of Speed and Revival this year, we were determined to find a way of bringing motorsport to Goodwood in 2020.

“Speedweek will be a once-in-a-lifetime occasion – the fastest, most exciting and spectacular event we have ever staged. I have been overwhelmed by the positivity and support offered to us by our partners and friends. In particular, I’m delighted that Mastercard, who have been the presenting partner of the Festival of Speed since 2017, will also be the presenting partner of Speedweek; and Bonhams who have held their auctions at Goodwood every year since 1993, will be joining us.

“An event unlike any that’s gone before, Goodwood Speedweek will be a fitting celebration of the spirit of the Festival of Speed and Revival, both of which will return, bigger and better than ever, in 2021.”