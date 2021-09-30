London-based music company GigRealm has launched an online platform that provides an end-to-end solution for organising gigs. Artists will have direct access to venues, independent promoters and one-off event organisers across the UK.

GigRealm, which is free to use for artists, said the aim is to work with grassroots music venues and help the wider hospitality industry promote live music at its venues as a way of increasing footfall and driving wet sales.

The platform has been designed with the aim of simplifying the staging and promotion of live music by matching artists with the right gigs. It features an automated GigContract™ that is attached to each gig, and an integrated payment system that both ensure artists are paid.

GigRealm was founded by cousins Tom Brady and Reuben Narey (pictured L-R), who have agreed partnerships and collaborations with several music industry bodies and companies including CD Baby, Kycker, The Ivors Academy, ICMP and BIMM.

They have also secured an agreement with national pub chain Greene King, which will trial the platform across the UK.

GigRealm has an advisory board consisting of Alison Wenham OBE, former Chair and CEO of the Association of Independent Music, Emma McClarkin, CEO of The British Beer & Pub Association, and Andy Saunders, managing director, Velocity Communications.

Brady said, “We spent years developing the concept for GigRealm and were preparing to launch the platform just before the pandemic struck. Seeing the havoc that Covid wrought on the live music industry over the last 18 months or so has sharpened our resolve to provide a seamless solution for any venue – either a traditional music venue or one from the wider hospitality sector – to engage with great artists, effortlessly promote live music and, of course, for artists to find shows and get fairly remunerated.

“We know live music plays an integral role in bringing people together with research showing 28% of customers would be encouraged into visiting a pub or bar if live music was on offer compared to just 7% who said they go to watch live sports on TV. We also know live music has been found to increase wet sales by 60%. It’s all about helping increase footfall and revenue for venues, making the workload more time-efficient for independent promoters and demystifying the booking process for those new to live music.”

Wenham said, “There has been a need for some time to make it easier for grassroots venues and artists to find each other and interact more efficiently while also helping the wider hospitality industry find ways of staging live music at their venues. Tom and Reuben have developed a platform that does all that in a seamless, elegant and intuitive way. I think GigRealm will be a hugely significant innovation for the live music and hospitality industries.”