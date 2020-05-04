Authorities in Germany are set to make a decision this Wednesday, 6 May, about whether or not to resume the German Bundesliga.

Chancellor Angela Merkel said that it was “absolutely necessary that we remain disciplined and stick to health guidelines.”

The German Football League (DFL), which runs the Bundesliga, has warned that many top-division teams will be in an “existence-threatening” financial position if play does not resume by June.

Elsewhere in Europe, Italian Sports Minister Vincenzo Spadafora says it is “too early” to restart the Serie A, Italy’s top football league.

Serie A clubs have been allowed to restart individual training sessions as of today, Monday 4 May. But Spadafora says that shouldn’t lead to any assumptions that official games will return soon.

“I read strange things around but nothing has changed,” he commented. “In terms of the resumption of the championship – for now we don’t talk about it.”

In France, football was cancelled for the season with leaders Paris St Germain awarded the Ligue 1 title. after the government announced an extension of its ban on events.