The German government has reportedly banned all major events in the country until 31 August.

The ban was reported by German news outlets NTV and Bild, the latter reporting the ban would apply to concerts, festivals and sporting events. A number has not been given to quantify a ‘major’ event.

If confirmed, the ban would be following suit from Denmark, which banned all events over 1,000 capacity until 31 August earlier in April.

Both bans effectively null the festival season in both countries, as major events like Rock am Ring (June 5-7) and Wacken Open Air (July 30 – August 1) would be unable to take place in Germany.

The Bild report does also state, however, that there is a possibility the German Bundesliga could resume behind closed doors as early as next month.

Germany has a blanket ban on gatherings of more than two people, which was put into place in March 22.