The German Football League (DFL) has created a 41-page document outlining how fans can be re-admitted to stadia when the 2021/21 season starts on September 18.

Among the proposed measures are a blanket ban on alcohol in stadiums, and a reduction in the number of travelling fans. The DFL will also recommend the use of Germany’s CoronaWarn app, although this will not be mandatory.

The DFL oversees Germany’s top two leagues, the Bundesliga and 2nd Bundesliga. It sent all 36 teams (18 in each league) the guide on Wednesday 15 July, outlining how they can allow spectators back into the fold.

A DFL statement said: “The guideline serves as an orientation for the basic structure of the concepts to be created and contains numerous aspects to be taken into account.”

The DFL has proposed that fans can attend matches when the regional new infections count is below 35 per 100,000 people per week. The decision on whether stadia can be opened to fans will depend on these infection numbers, with local health authorities having the final say. DFL projects a return to capacity crowds once new infections per week drop below five.

The German Federal Ministry of Health said in a statement: “It is important that stadium attendance will be reduced to guarantee a minimum distance of 1.5 meters between spectators, that there will be no standing spaces, a concept to safely travel to and from the games as well as no alcohol in stadiums.”