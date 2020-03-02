George P. Johnson (GPJ), the leading global experience marketing agency, has today announced the appointment of Lucie Fox to the role of executive producer.

The agency’s integrated production team, established last year to ‘bring together expert teams under a unified banner’ is further strengthened by Alexandra Keech and Chris Heyland, who have also been promoted to executive producers.

Fox, previously operations director at Produce UK, will report to Fran Elliott, head of integrated production. She will lead on large scale projects for Workday Rising Europe and NetApp, and has previously held roles with LeFox, FIRST and Imagination. Her experience includes working with global brands, such as Westfield, Oracle and The Carlyle Group.

Keech and Heyland, previously senior event director and senior producer respectively, have been promoted as a result of ‘exceptional client service performance, particularly when pushing creative boundaries and retaining trust’. In their new roles, they will have overall accountability for the quality of projects delivered, providing industry expertise for the integrated production offering at GPJ.

Head of integrated production, Fran Elliott, said: “Lucie’s appointment demonstrates our commitment to bringing the best and brightest to our ever-expanding talent pool. Alex and Chris are both committed to supporting their direct reports and broader team in their professional development, as well as supporting the ambition of the Integrated Production team to create solid succession plans across some of our flagship projects.”

Executive producer, Lucie Fox, added: “GPJ is an agency I have followed from afar throughout my career. The office move to central London demonstrates the agency’s ambition, so it’s an exciting time to join. Having worked with US companies for a number of years, it’s refreshing to see how GPJ’s industry-leading clients deliver exceptional events across EMEAR and beyond.”