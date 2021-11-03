Leeds-based promoter Futuresound Events is to expand its multi-venue city festival brand Live At Leeds with a new greenfield festival event next summer.

Live At Leeds – In The Park will take place on 4 June at Temple Newsam (cap. 30,000). The first acts are due to be announced next week.

Launched in 2007, the In The City version of Live At Leeds traditionally takes place in May but was pushed back to October this year due to the pandemic. The 2021 edition featured a line up including Frank Carter and The Rattlesnakes, Circa Waves, Sports Team and The Big Moon.

Among the Leeds venues involved in Live At Leeds are O2 Academy (2,300), Belgrave Music Hall (300), The Brudenell Social Club (400/300), Headrow House (150), Leeds Beckett University Students’ Union (1,000/300), Nation of Shopkeepers (150), and The Key Club (300).

Headed by managing director Colin Oliver, Futuresound’s other festivals include Slam Dunk, which usually takes place in May across sites in Leeds and Hatfield. This year it was staged at Temple Newsam and Hatfield Park in September with headliners Sum 41 and Don Broco.