Former TEG MJR creative director Nathan Stone has launched management firm Gallos Tallent and joined US LGBTQ+ specialist Five Sense Reeling as head of touring.

Stone, the creator of the DragWorld convention, has joined the Seattle-based tour promoters having spent six years at TEG MJR where he worked as a senior promoter and creative director.

In the past he has promoted acts including Hans Zimmer, Bianca Del Rio, Harry Potter in Concert, Final Fantasy’s Distant Worlds, Courtney Act, Sasha Velour, and led on the company’s licensed exhibitions such as Marvel Avengers S.T.A.T.I.O.N and Lego Brickman.

Five Senses Reeling has worked on tours for the likes of Bianca Del Rio, Katya Zamolodchikova, Miz Cracker, Bob the Drag Queen and Fortune Feimster.

Stone’s new management firm, Gallos Tallent, has been set up with brand partnerships for Juno Birch and BBC RuPaul’s Drag Race’s Joe Black, both of which are touring internationally in 2022.

The firm also announced a partnership with TransFestival London, helping with its sponsor procurement, along with a management and programming contract for Cornwall Pride.

Stone said, “In a period which has been so brutal to our industry, I, like many, have had to realign, regroup and reenter to the workplace, and I am very excited to be furthering my specialisation in the LGBTQ+ events industry with both Five Senses Reeling and the launch of Gallos Talent.”