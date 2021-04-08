Laura Davidson, the former All Points East festival (cap. 40,000) booker who helped launch Goldenvoice UK in 2014 as head of artist bookings, has launched AMIGAS – a female-managed consultancy offering services including artist development, event curation and live event strategy.

Based between London and Barcelona, the AMIGAS’ founder described the agency as an “inclusive, female-run business that aims to unite and collaborate with women from across the music and events industries”. It is made up of promoters, producers, creatives and curators working in the music and events industry.

Davidson’s 20 years industry experience includes helping to set up AEG-owned Goldenvoice in 2014, having been an artist manager before joining Metropolis Music where she worked as a promoter for nearly seven years. In 2019 she joined AEG Presents’ newly formed European festival division as head of artist bookings.

She said, “AMIGAS was born from a desire to rebuild the live sector – not exactly as it was, but anew. The pandemic has meant that we are all looking at our lives, and what we want to go back to. For me, that’s live music and I see this as an opportunity to do it differently.

“Sustainability, inclusivity and innovation are really important to me and will be a big part of what we do and how we work. We want to work on projects, and with artists and partners who share the same values.”