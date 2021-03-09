AEG Presents has announced its All Points East (cap.40,000) festival will take place over the August bank holiday weekend, rather than its usual late May slot.

Promoted by AEG Presents-owned Goldenvoice, the festival was due to take place between 22–31 May in London’s Victoria Park last year, with a lineup including Tame Impala and Massive Attack.

This year’s edition is due to include Jamie xx, Kano, Tom Misch, Arlo Parks, Little Simz and Slowthai. Tickets go on sale on 10 March.

AEG Presents CEO of European festivals Jim King said, “There are some exciting changes this year, including our move to the August Bank Holiday weekend. We welcome two sensational co-headliners for the Saturday, Jamie xx and Kano, as well as a host of amazing artists. We can’t wait to welcome back live music in the UK and be back dancing with you all later this summer.”