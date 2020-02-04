Foreverland, a UK club night, has announced its debut festival will take place at Kent’s historic amusement park, Dreamland.

Foreverland’s ‘fantasy fairground’ Festival celebrates the brand’s 5th anniversary as it stages a line-up of house, bass, UK garage and drum and bass, featuring headliners Example and Wilkinson, plus My Nu Leng, Macky Gee, Skepsis, James Hype, Joel Corry, Endor, General Levy, Jaguar Skills, Majestic, Tough Love, Cloonee, Nathan Dawe, Artful Dodger, FOOR and more.

Those attending the festival can experience unlimited rides and rollercoasters, circus acts and walkabout performers, a treetop VIP balcony, secret daytime parties, after-hours raves and outlandish production.

Since its inception in Bournemouth in 2015, Foreverland has sold-out three back-to-back club tours, each with its own surreal theme, full venue transformations, walkabout characters and hours-on-end of music.

As well as the main Fantasy Fairground Festival, Foreverland will also host a UK Garage Day Rave on 22 June as the official closing party, headlined by DJ Luck & MC Neat.

Foreverland will take place from 20-21 June 2020, at Dreamland amusement park, Kent.