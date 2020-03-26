Flume Training will be hosting a range of free courses to help sales teams across the event industry during the Covid-19 pandemic.

Flume said: “One way or another, everyone is being severely impacted by the coronavirus pandemic. Everything that was certain has become uncertain. Businesses and individuals have been hit incredibly hard. The impact on most sales teams has been exceptional. Many are paralysed at home with nothing to sell, asking themselves, ‘What on earth are we going to do?’”

To combat this issue, Flume will be running a range of virtual training courses, streaming live and available to be rewatched after the stream has ended.

The first took place on 25 March from 2-3pm and focused on ‘Selling in a crisis’. In total, 1,692 registered for this stream, with 1,482 watching live and 112 watching the replay.

The training looked at how to provide a strong sales experience for clients, despite the difficult times sales teams and buyers are finding themselves in.

The next webinar will take place on 1 April, 2-3pm and will be on ‘Leading remote sales’,and the third will look at ‘How to transition from event to digital revenue’, and will run on 8 April, 2-3pm.

To take place in the training webinars, follow Flume Sales Training on LinkedIn, where links to each event will be posted.