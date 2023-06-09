The Event Technology Group has announced the appointment of Gavin Haughey as managing director of Fisher Productions.

In his new position, Haughey will join the board and work with the wider group to develop and enhance corporate and venue services. Haughey’s previous roles have included projects director at Cheerful Twentyfirst and executive producer at WTV.

Philippa Bowers has left the team but will continue to play a role as creative consultant to Fisher providing ongoing creative input and support on events such as the RA Summer Exhibition which Fisher has delivered for several years.

CEO and founder of Event Technology Group Chris Norman said, “We are delighted to welcome Gavin to Fisher Productions and look forward to his collaboration with the wider group. His extensive experience and proven track record in the industry make him the ideal candidate to help us further develop our corporate and venue offerings.”