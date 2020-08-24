The first of £3.36m worth of grants have been delivered to 135 venues, as part of the government’s £1.57bn culture recovery fund.

£2.25m was originally earmarked as an Emergency Grassroots Music Venues Fund, which has since increased to £3.36m. It is being delivered by Arts Council England, whose website is accepting applications for grants.

Venues including Manchester’s Gorilla and the Deaf Institute, which were recently saved from administration, have received grants of up to £80,000. Others which have received grants include Pop Brixton in London and Liverpool’s Jacaranda.

Music venues are also eligible to apply for a share of £500 million in grants being delivered to a wider remit of cultural organisations by Arts Council England, which is accepting applications until 4 September.

Culture Secretary Oliver Dowden commented: “This Government is here for culture and these grants today show we are determined to help our exceptional music industry weather the Covid storm and come back stronger.

“Grassroots music venues are where the magic starts and these emergency grants from our £1.57 billion fund will ensure these music venues survive to create the Adeles and Ed Sheerans of the future.

“I encourage music fans to help too by supporting music and cultural events as they start to get going again. We need a collective effort to help the things we love through Covid.”

CEO of Arts Council England, Darren Henley, said: “This much-welcomed emergency investment from the government into grassroots music venues will have a profoundly positive impact on England’s music ecology, and today’s news will mean a great deal to the many artists, audiences and communities they serve across the country. I’m pleased that the Arts Council has been able to use its expertise to administer this fund, ensuring that we are supporting music venues in these challenging times.”