Finland has joined the list of countries which have extended their bans on events, with a new ban until 31 July.

It will apply to all events with 500 or more attendants.

Prime Minister Sanna Marin announced the ban at a press conference, saying that a decision on events which are planned for the late Summer and Autumn will be taken at a separate meeting in early June.

According to Marin, the government believes it is possible for Finnish society to move gradually and in a controlled manner from extensive socially restrictive measures to the next stage of epidemic management, in accordance with the Communicable Diseases Act. However, not all restrictive measures can be lifted at once as the “situation is still serious”, according to PM Marin.

Finnish festivals Ilosaarirock, Ruisrock and Provinssi have been called off due to the ban.

Previously Germany, Belgium, Denmark and Ireland all announced extended bans on events until 31 August.