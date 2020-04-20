Belgium has joined Germany and Denmark in extending its ban on events until 31 August, cancelling several high-profile festivals in the process.

Rock Werchter, Tomorrowland, Pukkelpop and more will not be able to take place after the ban on ‘large-scale’ events was extended to the end of the Summer.

French President Emmanuel Macron has also extended his country’s event ban until “mid-July”, although an exact date has not been set. In Austria, gatherings have been banned until the end of June.

Belgium and France have not as yet clarified what constitutes a ‘major event’, so some small festivals and events have a chance of going ahead. All major festivals within those dates will be unable to go ahead, however.

In a statement on its website, organisers of Rock Werchter commented: “The news is no big surprise. It is pretty much as expected and we fully understand the reasons why…Still, we are devastated. We extend our sincere apologies to everyone who was looking forward to it as much as we were.”