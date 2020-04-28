The government is now taking questions from the public in its daily briefings (5pm each day), alongside the journalist’s questions.

Mash Media urges all eventprofs to go online and ask your questions about the events industry.

Notes to include in your questions could include that the conference, exhibitions and outdoor events industry is worth £70bn and employs (or did anyway) 700,000 people. Events also extend beyond weddings, parties and festivals and is a huge economic driver. The UK exports £2bn of exhibition services annually, making it a top 10 exporter.

Image: Flickr/Number 10