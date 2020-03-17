Due to a state of emergency regarding COVID-19 being declared in Panama, those attending the Tribal Gathering festival are currently stranded at the event site.

The festival was held on a secluded beach and took place from 29 February to 15 March.

Organisers said in a post on Instagram that the health ministry had taken the “extraordinary step of ordering all guests currently on site to remain in place” until 23 March. The number of people stranded there is not yet known.

The organisers have stated that there were no known cases of the coronavirus among those at the festival, and that they have advised thost stranded to contact their country’s embassy.

The UK embassy in Panama said in a statement on Twitter that it was aware of the situation and was working with local authorities.

Currently, Panama has 69 confirmed cases of coronavirus and one death.