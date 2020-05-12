Mainstage Festivals, the organiser behind Snowboxx festival in France, has pivoted to creating drive-in cinema experiences.

The new series of events is called @TheDriveIn, and will be screening everything from “stand-up comedy to bingo to silent car discos.”

Visitors will be able to abide by social distancing laws from inside their cars, while ordering from a food delivery app serving American-style dishes and snacks via roller waiters. Mainstage are leaning into the American theme with everything from the events food to its branding.

Tickets will start at £35 per car, and go on sale from Wednesday 27 May. Films and venues will be announced soon, taking place across 12 weeks in a “UK-wide tour of 11 cities”. You can find the list at the bottom of this story.

Organisers say they will be checking number plates to confirm attendance at the site, and so avoid face-to-face interaction that could facilitate spreading Covid-19. Toilet facilities and strict hygiene measures will be “in line with government guidelines will ensure a safe environment for all.”

Ten free tickets per screening will be available for NHS staff and care workers as a thanks for their hard work and dedication during this difficult time.

Alan Crofton, @TheDriveIn organiser, commented: “We are incredibly excited to bring our modern day version on the classic drive in to the UK this summer. Expect a myriad of entertainment from comedy to silent car discos to delicious American-style food delivered directly to your cars ahead of watching your favourite film.

“Our aim for @TheDriveIn to be an experience that brings real joy this summer and the perfect antidote to a post-lockdown world, and we promise to deliver it within a safe yet fun environment. See you at the drive in.”

Mainstage Festivals is an events company with over 20 years experience in producing shows across the UK and the rest of the world including Snowboxx, Kala, ION, Explorations, Snowboxx New Zealand and more.

Full list of screenings:

London, South: 2nd – 5th July

Birmingham: 9th – 12th July

Manchester: 16th – 19th July

Newcastle: 23rd – 26th July

Edinburgh: 30th July – 2nd August

Glasgow: 6th – 9th August

Liverpool: 13th – 16th August

Cardiff: 20th – 23rd August

Bristol: 27th – 30th August

Southampton: 3rd – 6th September

Brighton: 10th – 13th September

London, East: 17th – 20th September