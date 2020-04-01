Today (1 April), a virtual conference will be taking place for those within the outdoor events industry.

The conference will take place via the FestForums Facebook page at 7pm.

Topics at the conference will include festivals, messaging, solutions as well as feature live music from Welsh singer/songwriter Judith Owens.

Speakers include: music agent and promoter, John Giddings; CEO of TOURtech and Event Intelligence Group, Allen Cook; VP of Culinary Marketing & Events for Kartliz & Co. Dawn Padmore and Production Manager for Culture Programming at The Battery, Colleen Curlin. The conference will be co-moderated by FestForums Co-Presidents Stu MacNaught and Laurie Kirby.