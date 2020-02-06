On the opening day of its Sustainable Leaders Forum, Faversham House announced that it will expand its work with ClimateCare and offset carbon emissions from speaker and delegate travel across all events throughout 2020.

ClimateCare, based in Oxford, UK and Nairobi, Kenya, is a provider for organisations, governments and individuals who want to turn their climate responsibilities into positive outcomes. The company is today extending that reach to help conference and event organisers to take responsibility for their event emissions by working with Faversham House.

ClimateCare’s ‘Climate + Care’ approach aims to enable organisations to take responsibility for their residual emissions by funding commensurate emission reductions elsewhere, whilst also addressing multiple Sustainable Development Goals (SDGs).

Dominica Andrews, Faversham House, said: “Faversham House is committed to reducing its environmental impact which is why we have decided to offset all travel emissions from all our 2020 events through our long-standing partnership with ClimateCare.

“We are focused on becoming a more sustainable business and identified travel emissions as a key area we need to address. I’m delighted we are now able to extend this commitment across our whole event portfolio and hope that it will encourage others in the event and conference sector to also consider how they take responsibility for the climate impact of their events.”

CEO at ClimateCare Vaughan Lindsay, added: “Since 2013 we have worked with Faversham House to offset travel emissions to specific events. We are delighted that this partnership has now expanded even further across their whole event portfolio. As well as a mechanism for Faversham House to take responsibility for their climate responsibilities, this is a great way to increase delegate’s awareness of their individual carbon footprints and remind them to look at alternative means of transport when getting to and from the event.

“Faversham House is leading by example here and through the sustainability events they organise, we hope to be able to inform business leaders about the importance of taking immediate climate action for us all to reach our net zero responsibilities.”

As part of this outreach to educate and inform business leaders, ClimateCare’s CEO Vaughan Lindsay addressed the audience at The Sustainability Leaders Forum on a panel entitled ‘Rewriting our climate action plan’. On the panel, Lindsay outlined the opportunities for businesses to pull together to tackle climate change and promote sustainable development.

Similarly, director of business development at ClimateCare, Oliver Forster lead a workshop to help businesses understand practical steps they can take to measure their progress.