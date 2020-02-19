Fan Fest London, set to take place at ExCeL London, has been cancelled by its US-based organisers, who plan to release a statement ‘later today’ due to their time difference.

he event was set to take place from 22-23 at the Docklands venue. The event’s last social media update was on 14 February, teasing a competition to win a Captain America shield.

A statement on the site reads: “If you purchased tickets in the past 3-4 weeks, the refund has been processed and will be returning to your card. If you purchased tickets since the end of October, we have started the process on those too. If you purchased tickets before the end of October, we will have an update later this afternoon (US time). We also hope to have a greater refund update for all events in the next couple of days. Inquiries should be directed to info@fanfestevents.com.”