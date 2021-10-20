One person died after falling from the upper seating levels during a concert by rock band Phish at San Francisco’s Chase Center on Sunday, 17 December. Two others were later injured in a separate fall.

Although details are still under investigation, the San Francisco Police Department said there is no evidence of foul play in the first incident and that the death may have occurred after a man intentionally jumped from a balcony.

“Two guests attending last night’s concert were seriously injured,” Chase Center officials said in a statement. “The San Francisco Medical Examiner’s Officer has informed us that, sadly, one of the individuals has passed away. We extend our heartfelt condolences to the guest’s loved ones. We are working with the local authorities to determine exactly what happened, and will defer questions about the incident to the San Francisco Police Department.”

The second incident, approximately 45 minutes later, involved a fan falling and apparently striking another person. Both individuals were later taken to the hospital to be treated for non-life threatening injuries.

The show continued, and many people in the arena, including the band, reportedly did not find out what had happened until afterward.