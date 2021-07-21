Exit Live, a service that enables audiences to buy the live recordings as they leave the venue, has announced London-based record producer and mixer Danton Supple will be join the company as production director.

Best known for his work with Coldplay, Supple has over 30 years of music industry experience and will be responsible at Exit Live for “onboarding artists”. Exit Live said Supple will work to ensure artists receive a greater share of revenue from the sales of their live shows, and he will be tasked to identify and provide better commercial opportunities for artists.

The startup also said it uses a ‘pay me now’ function, meaning artists can earn instantly – with 70% of all proceeds paid directly to the performers and songwriters. Insights into each transaction are shared via the platform’s dashboard.

Supple has worked as a recording engineer at Sarm Studios under producers Trevor Horn, Steve Lipson and Julian Mendelsohn. He later moved into engineering, mixing and production for artists including U2, Morrissey, Ian Brown and Starsailor.

Supple said, “It is an exciting time to join the company in what is going to be an important year for us with the return of live music. We want to ensure that Exit Live remains a valuable tool for artists going forward – not only as a way to engage with their fans globally but as a tool that rewards artists and rights holders fairly, financially.”

Exit Live chief executive officer Pascal De Mul said, “[Danton’s] knowledge of working with artists first-hand will help develop our tool from an artist’s perspective, which is a core value for us. We want to be more than just a music tech company, we want to empower artists and ensure they are rewarded transparently.”