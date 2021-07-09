EXIT Festival has become the first major European festival to welcome a full-capacity audience, with 42,000 attending the event.

The festival, which takes place in the grounds of the 17th century Petrovaradin Fortress in Novi Sad, Serbia, opened its gates yesterday. Organisers said that with more than 50% of ticket holders coming from overseas, the audience was made up of fans from more than 70 countries.

Celebrating its 20th anniversary this year, the event runs until 11 July, and will see performances by acts including David Guetta, DJ Snake, Sabaton, Charlotte de Witte and Paul Solomon across its 20 stages.

Performances are being livestreamed on EXIT’s YouTube channel and Facebook page.

Serbia has had a rapid Covid-19 vaccine roll-out, using the vaccine produced by the Chinese pharmaceutical giant Sinopharm.

EXIT Founder & CEO Dusan Kovacevic said, “I believe this is our destiny. 20 years ago, after all the misery that happened in the Balkans during the 1990’s, EXIT was a symbol of returning to normal life for the region. And in 2021 EXIT festival is again a sign of normal life after the pandemic, but this time on a global level.”

Last month EXIT’s organisers announced they will launch new beach festival Sunland in Bulgaria, which will run from 29-31 July at Perla Beach with acts including Nina Kravitz and Ofenbach.