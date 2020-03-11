Exclusive Collection has announced that it has added a choice of unique experiences for its day and overnight delegates.

The experiences are part of the Collection’s seasonal special offers. At South Lodge, delegates can attend private spin classes or yoga classes; at Fanhams Hall, Hertfordshire, guests can attend a Karaoke Klub or enjoy popcorn and slushies; and the Manor House Hotel & Golf Club, Wiltshire, has over 180 gins for a pre-dinner masterclass, with tastings included.

Group director of sales & marketing at Exclusive Collection, Stephanie Hall, said: “Over recent years, we have seen a gap in the market for experiential packages for guests away on business and our aim for 2020 is to fill it. We believe that by focusing on these special offers we can further develop our connection with our clients and prospective guests. It is also a great opportunity for companies to add some extra fun into their business events.”

Availability for experience packages on selected dates only.