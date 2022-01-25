EventScotland has relaunched its National Events Programme to support the recovery of Scotland’s tourism and events industry in 2022.

It said the programme support the development and delivery of live sports and cultural events taking place outside of Glasgow and Edinburgh.

Awards of between £2,000 and £4,000 are available for eligible organisers of community-focused events with overall delivery budgets of between £8,000 and £20,000, and that attract a minimum of 500 in-person attendees.

VisitScotland also said larger scale events, which support the wider visitor economy and can “demonstrate alignment with the national events strategy, Scotland the Perfect Stage”, will be able to apply for between £5,000 and £25,000. These events will have delivery budgets in excess of £20,000 and attract more than 1,000 in-person attendees.

VisitScotland director of events Paul Bush OBE said, “Scotland is the perfect stage for events, however, our industry has been hit hard by the coronavirus pandemic. The National Events Programme will ensure we continue to rebuild our vibrant events sector by developing a diverse portfolio of events that helps drive domestic tourism while also delivering social and economic benefits to local communities across the country.”

There are two application deadlines for the programme: