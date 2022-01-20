Creative Scotland has published guidance for performing arts venues and festival operators interested in applying for grants of between £5,000 and £500,000 from its £25m Cancellation Fund for Cultural Organisations.

The fund will support events businesses that have been adversely financially impacted by cancellations or postponement of activities that were due to have taken place between 27 November 2021 and 31 March 2022.

The fund will support the following organisations:

Performing arts venues and festivals (e.g. buildings that are primarily used for cultural purposes and have paying audiences to see live events, such as theatres and music venues, including concert halls; and festivals using venues to present live work to a paying audience)

Other publicly accessible cultural venues (e.g. galleries, workshops, artists studios)

Other cultural businesses that provide services to other cultural organisations for activities open to the public (e.g. theatre production and supply chain businesses)

Creative Scotland said the fund will open for applications at 2pm on Wednesday, 26 January, and payments to organisations will begin from 31 January.

Some £25m had been allocated to the fund, with a further £6.5m being held in reserve for “further sector recovery”.

The guidance is available here.