#EventProfs Got Talent 2020 has officially launched, 3 June, to mark Global Exhibitions Day.

Entries are now open to everyone working in the events industry around the world. We want to see your talent, whether you are a singer, musician, comedian, sportsperson, dancer, juggler, fire breather or even a dog trainer.

Those wanting to get involved will need send in a video of them performing their talent, and judges will determine the finalists, who will then have the chance to perform live at the EN Awards, which will take place in London when it is safe to do so.

The talent contest, conceived by Expocast and supported by Mash Media, is aimed solely to lift the spirits of those working in the events industry during what is a very testing time.

To enter, send your video email Natasha Layal on epgt@expocast.co.uk

Get sharing on social media with the hashtags #EPGT and #Eventprofs.

Note: Any video entry must have been filmed from 1 March 2020.