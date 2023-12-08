EVENTIT has launched a new event designed to support the growing market for experiential events in Scotland.

EXPERIENCEit, which will be held at the Edinburgh International Conference Centre (EICC) on 8 February 2024, will aim to bring together organisations and individuals from the creative marketing and communications, film, entertainment, sport, festivals and business events sector.

EVENTIT board member and founder of Experience Designed, Kim Myhre, said, “These are really exciting times in the brand experience business. Changing audience expectations, new technologies, and more strategic approaches to experience design are driving innovation and creating new opportunities. Events like EXPERIENCEit offer a chance for the experience marketing community to come together to share, learn, network and do business in the emerging experiences marketplace.”

The experience economy is set to increase in value to £9.6tn ($12tn) by 2028 according to the World Experience Summit.

Events director Judith Wilson said that the event will focus on creativity, technology, sustainability, wellbeing and diversity. “Our partners will create immersive and experiential activities, offering attendees a glimpse into the future of event experiences,” she added.

Attendees can expect keynote sessions from UK agencies, tour groups led by industry professionals providing insights into all the exhibits, interactive games and activities, audience led campfire sessions, as well as a variety of experience solutions.