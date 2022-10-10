Thousands of people were evacuated from Eventim Apollo (cap. 3,500) in London’s Hammersmith after an anonymous caller told police there was a bomb inside the venue.

The concert by Iranian singer Dariush Eghbali was brought to a halt around 8pm on Sunday, 9 October.

The Metropolitan Police said there were no reports of injuries and no suspicious items were found during a search of the building.

In a statement the Met said, “There was nothing to indicate that the threat made was genuine, but officers attended the venue to speak to security staff and to determine whether they were aware of anything suspicious or otherwise of concern.

“Nothing of suspicion had been brought to the attention of staff but the venue management took the decision to evacuate as a precaution.”