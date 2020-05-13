The Event Safety Alliance has released an event re-opening guide, for use by event professionals during and after the Covid-19 pandemic.

The guide is a collective work by those in the event industry, and it aims to ‘help out peers who are planning to reopen during the coronavirus pandemic’.

Vice President of the Event Safety Alliance, Steven Adelman, said: “Because this is intended to be used by event professionals, we have tried to strike a balance between a simple checklist and an exhaustive consideration of all options. Our goal is to provide enough information so each user can make reasonable choices under their own circumstances.”

Whilst some of the guidance provided can be scaled up or down depending on the size of the event, where focus is given, it pertains to smaller, local events, as it is predicted that these are the events that will reopen first.

Alderman added: “There is no guarantee of an illness-free event even if you follow everything in this Reopening Guide. It is indisputable, however, that planning, training, and implementing reasonable health and safety measures are the best ways to protect live events and the people who create them, while also inspiring patrons to return to the places where we make magic happen.”

The guide focuses on eight main areas:

Planning when to reopen

Attendee education

Worker health and hygiene

Sanitising the venue

Ingress and egress

Front of house circulation, food and beverage, and merchandise

Production issues

Legal issues

To view the full Event Re-Opening Guide, click here.