As part of the #WeMakeEvents campaign, a group of event industry professionals will undertake a 1,500km bicycle tour of key English venues, with the aim of raising awareness of the plight of the country’s many closed venues and the wider events industry.

Dubbed the Survival Tour, participants include Loudsound’s Steve Reynolds and Mike Trasmundi, along with Mark Ward, Harry Ford and Tyler Cole-Homes of Proper Productions. They are inviting other industry professionals to join them along the route – strictly maintaining their distance and riding in their own bubbles of six.

Money raised will go to the charity Backup – supporting entertainment technology professionals in need of support – via this just giving page.

Reynolds said, “The thought of how the people and companies in the industry we all love and work in is being decimated will motivate us across the miles. We want to raise awareness and bring people together along the route to show the huge positive contribution events and venues make to our society.”