The Event Production Awards 2020 is preparing for its biggest ever year, and its entry deadline is 17 January

The prestigious awards, which recognise excellence in the delivery and production of live events, will take place at Novotel London West on 5 March, 2020.

Duncan Siegle, the Event Production Awards’ event director and publishing director of Access’ publisher Mash Media, is reporting record entries as new judges are revealed.

“These awards are an important part of the calendar for the outdoor and live events industry and this is reflected in the number of companies who enter and attend the event. This year the entry process is much simpler as we have employed the team and software of Evessio to run the programme. Feedback on the 2019 event was tremendous and we know this year will be an even greater event”

The event will welcome more than 500 event professionals involved in the curation and delivery of outdoor and live events from festival and event organisers, to production teams, agencies and suppliers.

Judges this year include Aaron Raybe, Momentum Worldwide; Dennis Mills, MEI; Andy Lenthall, PSA; Gill Tee, Black Deer Festival; Nick Morgan, We Are The Fair; Craig Mathie, Bournemouth 7s; Ben Street, Wild Paths Festival; Helen Swan, Lucid Creates and many more to be revealed.

2020’s award categories are:

Technical Event Production Of The Year

Full Event Production Of The Year

Best Crewing Supplier

Best Security Company

Best Concession Provider

Best Power Supplier

Best Toilet And Hygiene Provider

Best Fencing/Crowd Barrier Supplier

Best Flooring Or Roadway Supplier

Best Staging Company

Best Temporary Structure Supplier

Venue Of The Year

Green Supplier Of The Year

Best Ticketing Provider

Best Use Of Technology At An Event

Best Visual Spectacular

Brand Activation Of The Year

Production Team Of The Year

Music Event Of The Year

Sporting Event Of The Year

Access All Areas’ Supplier Of The Year

Register here: https://www.eventproductionawards.com/