The winners of the Event Photography Awards 2023 have been announced across categories such as live music, cultural and sporting events.

During the ninth edition of the event, which took place at London’s RIBA Library (British Architectural Library) on 5 June, some 200 event photographers and professionals attended among a display of over 120 shortlisted shots.

This year the not-for-profit competition attracted a record number of entries – over 1,700 images from nearly 200 event photographers.

Battersea Power Station’s relaunch event was the overall runner-up, captured by Noah Goodrich, while last year’s overall winner Luke Dyson picked up a highly-commended trophy with his Music Events – Concerts category winner of Chris Martin and the crowd at one of Coldplay’s Wembley Stadium shows. He also won the Christmas Parties category with Christmas at Summerset House (pictured bottom right).

The other overall Highly-Commended trophy went to Katja Ogrin for her shot of the Pride Birmingham parade that won the Cultural Events category (top right). The Midlands-based photographer also won the Best Portfolio award, with photos such as Creamfields, Crufts and Ghost (bottom left).

Other category winners include James Bridle with ‘Sparks Fly Like Fists Thrown’ (top left), Mat Chung with The Painted Hall and Emily Appleton with Runaway Brides.

The overall winner trophy and a cheque for £1,000 was won by Manchester-based wedding photographer, Steve Grogan.

Competition and event director Graham Hill told Access, “The aim of the event was to remind everyone how important event photography is to the sustenance and growth of the industry.”

Hill said the winning shot was a “reflection of society and the tolerance of our society” andthat it captured “a moment in time”.

Full list of EPA 2023 awards winners, categories and image titles: