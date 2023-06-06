Lost your password?

The winners of the Event Photography Awards 2023 have been announced across categories such as live music, cultural and sporting events.

During the ninth edition of the event, which took place at London’s RIBA Library (British Architectural Library) on 5 June, some 200 event photographers and professionals attended among a display of over 120 shortlisted shots.

This year the not-for-profit competition attracted a record number of entries – over 1,700 images from nearly 200 event photographers.

Higher Power by Luke Dyson

Battersea Power Station’s relaunch event was the overall runner-up, captured by Noah Goodrich, while last year’s overall winner Luke Dyson picked up a highly-commended trophy with his Music Events – Concerts category winner of Chris Martin and the crowd at one of Coldplay’s Wembley Stadium shows. He also won the Christmas Parties category with Christmas at Summerset House (pictured bottom right).

The other overall Highly-Commended trophy went to Katja Ogrin for her shot of the Pride Birmingham parade that won the Cultural Events category (top right). The Midlands-based photographer also won the Best Portfolio award, with photos such as Creamfields, Crufts and Ghost (bottom left).

Wireless by Katja Ogrin

Other category winners include James Bridle with ‘Sparks Fly Like Fists Thrown’ (top left), Mat Chung with The Painted Hall and Emily Appleton with Runaway Brides.

The overall winner trophy and a cheque for £1,000 was won by Manchester-based wedding photographer, Steve Grogan.

Steve Grogan’s Feeding Time- Overall winner and People’s Choice award winner

Competition and event director Graham Hill told Access, “The aim of the event was to remind everyone how important event photography is to the sustenance and growth of the industry.”

Hill said the winning shot was a “reflection of society and the tolerance of our society” andthat it captured “a moment in time”.

Creamfields by Katja Ogrin

Full list of EPA 2023 awards winners, categories and image titles:

First Name Award Category Title
Steve Grogan Overall Winner Weddings Feeding Time
Noah Goodrich Overall Runner-Up Brand Activation & Experiential Events Re-opening of an Icon
Luke Dyson Overall Highly-Commended Music Events – Concerts Higher Power
Katja Ogrin Overall Highly-Commended Cultural Events Pride
James Bridle Category Winner A Lister Sparks Fly Like Fists Thrown
Mike Egerton Category Winner Behind the Scenes Papua New Guinea Cheerleaders
Noah Goodrich Category Winner Brand Activation & Experiential Events Re-opening of an Icon
Matt Chung Category Winner Catering Plates & Plates
Luke Dyson Category Winner Christmas Parties & Seasonal Events Christmas at Somerset House
Alistair Veryard Category Winner Corporate Events & Conferences Pending
Katja Ogrin Category Winner Cultural Events Pride
Luke Dyson Category Winner Music Events – Concerts Higher Power
Victor Frankowski Category Winner Music Events – Performers Celebration
Corinne Cumming Category Winner Portraits A River of Chanel
David Poultney Category Winner Private Events Oops A Daisy
Jack Boskett Category Winner Royal Occasions Contemplative Catherine
Tom Wren Category Winner Sporting Events Cracking Cover Drive
Emily Appleton Category Winner Trade Shows & Exhibitions Runaway Brides
Matt Chung Category Winner Venues The Painted Hall
Steve Grogan Category Winner Weddings Feeding Time
Cath Dupuy Winner Best Amateur Example shot: Day of the Dead
Katja Ogrin Winner Portfolio Award Example shot: Overflow, Crufts, Creamfields, Wireless, Ghost

 

LinkedIn