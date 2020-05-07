Event safety specialist Halo Solutions has become the first software company to join the UK’s collective mark for British-made products, Made in Britain.

On 4 May 2020 Made in Britain opened its membership up to digital makers for the first time, giving Britain’s thriving creative community of software and app developers the chance to use its protected mark to showcase their wares worldwide.

Until recently, only makers of physical products were considered for accreditation but with Britain’s digital sector adding £149bn to the overall UK economy in 2018 and accounting for 7.7% of the UK economy, it was decided to open up to this section of the business community.

Made in Britain licenses its official and protected mark to 1,200 manufacturers currently, certifying their products’ country of origin and recognising their ethical and sustainable business practices. By displaying the mark on their product, website and packaging, buyers and consumers are reassured of the truly British provenance of a product or brand.

John Pearce, CEO of Made in Britain, says: “We are moving with the times. Smart factories have revolutionised manufacturing and the smartest digital control systems and software are now an integral part of business in Britain.

“Britain is respected the world over as a powerhouse of software and app development, and this sector of manufacturing is set to grow and grow. It’s now time that these companies are recognised as Made in Britain.”

Halo Solutions’ COO and Co-Founder, Greg Horsford, says: “Halo is end-to-end, from design to delivery, conceived, made and hosted, in Britain. We’re not just a front for an overseas developer, like so many others and we invest in the British Economy to protect British jobs, pay British taxes and support British Innovation for the future.”