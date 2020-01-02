The UK’s first dedicated event for people seeking to work in or improve their careers in the events industry launches this January.

Event Careers Live, 24 January at Banking Hall, London, has assembled companies who will be recruiting at the event including drp Group, Clarion Events and WRG.

The event is designed to help young and hungry eventprofs learn more about the industry and plan out their career journey, covering; marketing, sales, operations, and creative roles with insight in to how to pursue each route. The event consists of a combination of panel and campfire sessions and one-to-one mentoring with experts sharing their experience and advice.

Panel highlights include ‘What is takes to organise and deliver big events’ discussing the skills needed to deliver big festivals, exhibitions and corporate events. Taste of London; Top Gear Live and Fast and Furious Live will feature. To register for free visit www.eventcareerslive.com