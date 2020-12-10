European independent festival association Yourope has launched Solutions for Festivals, a working group made up of hundreds of promoters and festivals across Europe, focused on bringing back full-capacity festival as soon as possible.

The initiative is supported by many of the festival industry’s biggest promoters, including AEG Presents, Eventim Live, FKP Scorpio, Goodlive, Live Nation and Superstruct Entertainment, who have weekly calls and workshops.

Yourope head Christof Huber told Access that the aim of the group is to share ideas and developments across borders and to find solutions that will help bring festivals at full capacity back safely and responsibly as soon as possible: “We communicate with one voice when it comes to the European Commission, and in individual countries trade bodies and associations do the same. It makes sense for the industry to be as joined up as possible going into next year as, whether you are a new local event or a long established world-renowned festival, the issues and their solutions will be the same.”