Pan European festival association YOUROPE has published the 3F Diversity & Inclusion Toolset for the European festival sector.

It said the toolset is a curated collection of resources that can help festival organisers make their event more diverse and inclusive for their visitors, artists and staff.

Part of its Future-Fit Festivals (3F) project, YOUROPE said the toolset resources include guides, tests, checklists, interviews, databases, other toolkits, roadmaps, reports, games and action plans. The toolset is public and free to use for any festival or cultural event.

The toolset, which is available online, and as a PDF, is the result of a collaborative effort involving festivals including Roskilde Festival, Primavera Sound, Flow Festival, Höme – Für Festivals, Open’er Festival and OpenAir St.Gallen. YOUROPE said the project was also supported by an advisory board of external experts from different countries and backgrounds.

Primavera Sound head of press and YOUROPE board member Marta Pallarès said, “Something stuck with me after a short conversation with the Awareness Team at Reeperbahn Festival in 2023. They handed me a little sticker, a perfect form of a circle made with these words, ‘It’s a process it’s a process it’s a process’. And indeed, making our festivals better, safer, more diverse and more inclusive is a process; the more you know, the more you realise the things you still don’t. And if you are just getting introduced to these concepts, finding where to start can feel overwhelming, even if you might sense that the moment to begin is now.

“This is the main goal of our toolset, if your festival is already doing great, but you’d like to get inspiration and ideas to do even better, this is for you. And if you want to start somewhere but you don’t know how, this is for you as well.”

The toolset can be found here.