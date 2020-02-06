Environmental Street Furniture (ESF) will be representing Northern Ireland at an upcoming Department for International Trade (DIT) Physical Security at Public Areas seminar.

ESF is the only company from Northern Ireland that has been invited to attend and present at the event.

The seminar focuses on physical security and critical national infrastructure protection and will be an opportunity for ESF to showcase their comprehensive security product range to an array of Finnish stakeholders, including buyers, distributors and end customers, ultimately raising the company’s profile in the country.

As well as showcasing their range of products, business development manager at ESF, Paul Hamilton, will be presenting at the seminar, giving examples of the company’s security projects, including the recent completion of the Coca Cola Arena in Dubai.

Hamilton said: “We are delighted to have been invited to present at the DIT Physical Security Seminar in Finland. This is a great opportunity for ESF to discuss the myriad of challenges that public areas face in today’s society. We will be able to share our expertise of the best products to use and how to minimise the effects of an attack including hostile vehicle attacks.”

Hamilton will also be speaking on the importance of perimeter security in all aspects of the built environment and believes ESF’s will be able to offer beneficial advice for those seeking physical security solutions due to their previous projects.

The Department for International Trade (DIT) Physical Security at Public Areas seminar will be held at the British Embassy in Helsinki, on 12 February 2020.