The Event Production Show (EPS) is set to bring many of the live events industry’s most influential figures together, in person, on 26-27 May.
EPS will be the first major live event for the live events industry for 14 months. It will take place at Farnborough International Exhibition & Conference Centre under Covid-safe Government guidelines, and will consists of an exhibition, Access All Areas conference and the Event Production Awards.
The Access All Areas main stage conference sessions will examine ways in which the live events industry can recover from the impact of the pandemic and build back better to reduce its environmental impact, create a more representative workforce, mend the links in the supply chain and maintain its more unified approach to major challenges.
Among the many leading event professionals due to speak on the Access All Areas stage at the conference are Live Nation Executive President of International Touring Phil Bowdery, AEG Presents CEO of European Festivals Jim King, Ascot head of operations and events Joanna Wales, Boomtown Festival creative producer Mair Morel, Notting Hill Carnival director Mathew Phillip, Black Deer Festival Co-Founders Debs Shilling and Gill Tee, and PGA European Tour championship director Mark Casey.
AAA conference speakers include:
- Live Nation Executive President of International Touring – Phil Bowdery
- AEG Presents CEO of European Festivals – Jim King
- Notting Hill Carnival Director – Mathew Phillip
- Black Deer Festival Co-Founder – Gill Tee
- Engine No.4 Director – Jon Drape
- No Nonsense Group Director – Liz Madden
- Kilimanjaro Live CEO – Stuart Galbraith
- Boomtown Festival creative producer – Mair Morel
- We Are The Fair CEO – Nick Morgan
- European Tour Championship Director – Mark Casey
- A Greener Festival Co-Founder – Claire O’Neill
- Goodwood Revival General Manager – Henry Bass
- Underbelly Director – Ed Bartlam
- Standon Calling Events Director – Claire Goodchild,
- We Are The Fair Head of Production – Yasmin Galletti,
- Towersey Festival Director – Joe Heap
- Association of Independent Festivals CEO – Paul Reed
- Black Deer Festival Co-Founder – Debs Shilling
- Epsom Down’s General Manager – Simon Durrant
- Association of Festival Organisers General Secretary – Steve Heap
- Thorough Events MD – Andrew Evans
- UK Music Director of Operations & Head of Diversity – Rachel Bolland
- Live Nation UK Diversity ERG Leader – Alexandra Ampofo
- Shambala Festival Co-Founder, Vision: 2025 chair – Chris Johnson
- Julie’s Bicycle Sector Intelligence Lead – Chiara Badiali
- DHP Family central production manager – Sam Joynes
- We are Placemaking Account Director – Louisa Bass
- Tough Mudder MD – Mathew Brooke
- Wild Rumpus Director – Sarah Bird
- Wickham Festival Organiser – Peter Chegwyn
- Folk By The Oak Director – Adam Slough
- Cambridge Folk Festival Manager – Rebecca Stuart
- Meshh CEO – Caroline McGuckian
- Formula 1 Global Research Director – Matt Roberts
- NTIA Director of Operations – Silvana Kill
- Sŵn Festival co-founder and Association of Independent Promoters chair – John Rostron
- Pride Head of Accessibility – Katie Hester
- Wild Fields Festival Founder – Ben Street
The National Outdoor Events Association (NOEA) has also put together a day of seminars on its sponsored stage at EPS. The programme will appeal to professionals across the industry and will address; Government & The Events Industry; Diversity, Equality & Inclusion; Licensing & Legalities, an open discussion with Local Authorities; and What Comes Next? The Future of the Events Industry.
