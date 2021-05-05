The Event Production Show (EPS) is set to bring many of the live events industry’s most influential figures together, in person, on 26-27 May.

EPS will be the first major live event for the live events industry for 14 months. It will take place at Farnborough International Exhibition & Conference Centre under Covid-safe Government guidelines, and will consists of an exhibition, Access All Areas conference and the Event Production Awards.

The Access All Areas main stage conference sessions will examine ways in which the live events industry can recover from the impact of the pandemic and build back better to reduce its environmental impact, create a more representative workforce, mend the links in the supply chain and maintain its more unified approach to major challenges.

Among the many leading event professionals due to speak on the Access All Areas stage at the conference are Live Nation Executive President of International Touring Phil Bowdery, AEG Presents CEO of European Festivals Jim King, Ascot head of operations and events Joanna Wales, Boomtown Festival creative producer Mair Morel, Notting Hill Carnival director Mathew Phillip, Black Deer Festival Co-Founders Debs Shilling and Gill Tee, and PGA European Tour championship director Mark Casey.

AAA conference speakers include:

Live Nation Executive President of International Touring – Phil Bowdery

AEG Presents CEO of European Festivals – Jim King

Notting Hill Carnival Director – Mathew Phillip

Black Deer Festival Co-Founder – Gill Tee

Engine No.4 Director – Jon Drape

No Nonsense Group Director – Liz Madden

Kilimanjaro Live CEO – Stuart Galbraith

Boomtown Festival creative producer – Mair Morel

We Are The Fair CEO – Nick Morgan

European Tour Championship Director – Mark Casey

A Greener Festival Co-Founder ­– Claire O’Neill

Goodwood Revival General Manager – Henry Bass

Underbelly Director – Ed Bartlam

Standon Calling Events Director – Claire Goodchild,

We Are The Fair Head of Production – Yasmin Galletti,

Towersey Festival Director – Joe Heap

Association of Independent Festivals CEO – Paul Reed

Black Deer Festival Co-Founder – Debs Shilling

Epsom Down’s General Manager ­– Simon Durrant

Association of Festival Organisers General Secretary – Steve Heap

Thorough Events MD ­– Andrew Evans

UK Music Director of Operations & Head of Diversity – Rachel Bolland

Live Nation UK Diversity ERG Leader – Alexandra Ampofo

Shambala Festival Co-Founder, Vision: 2025 chair ­­– Chris Johnson

Julie’s Bicycle Sector Intelligence Lead ­– Chiara Badiali

DHP Family central production manager – Sam Joynes

We are Placemaking Account Director – Louisa Bass

Tough Mudder MD – Mathew Brooke

Wild Rumpus Director – Sarah Bird

Wickham Festival Organiser – Peter Chegwyn

Folk By The Oak Director – Adam Slough

Cambridge Folk Festival Manager – Rebecca Stuart

Meshh CEO – Caroline McGuckian

Formula 1 Global Research Director – Matt Roberts

NTIA Director of Operations – Silvana Kill

Sŵn Festival co-founder and Association of Independent Promoters chair ­– John Rostron

Pride Head of Accessibility ­– Katie Hester

Wild Fields Festival Founder – Ben Street

The full conference schedule is available here.

The National Outdoor Events Association (NOEA) has also put together a day of seminars on its sponsored stage at EPS. The programme will appeal to professionals across the industry and will address; Government & The Events Industry; Diversity, Equality & Inclusion; Licensing & Legalities, an open discussion with Local Authorities; and What Comes Next? The Future of the Events Industry.

Register to attend the Event Production Show here.