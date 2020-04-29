English National Opera has announced that it is launching ENO Drive & Live, a drive-in opera series.

The series will allow audiences to watch the opera from inside their cars, meaning that they will able to enjoy a ‘super-sized live opera performance and the work of ENO’s award-winning forces’ whilst social distancing ‘within the safety of their own vehicles’.

The drive-in event will feature 12 theatre performances of a shortened version of La bohème that will last 90 minutes, and an hour-long version of The Magic Flute, which is aimed at families. The performances will run in the first three weeks of September in the grounds of Alexandra Palace, with plans to roll it out across the country in the future.

In addition to audiences being apart, the singers and musicians will also be following social distancing guidelines.

Stuart Murphy, ENO chief executive, not only could 300 cars be in the audience, but that people on motorbikes and push bikes will also be able to view the opera.

Murphy said to the Guardian: “Instead of clapping or shouting ‘bravo’, it might be that people flash their lights or honk their horn. As long as it’s authentic, we’re not going to force it.

“It could attract a whole new generation to opera, people who love their car, see it as an extension to themselves, as well as reassuring an audience they can turn up totally safely.”

The first performance of the series will be free to front-line workers and those in the NHS.

Drive & Live will form part of ENO’s autumn season, with more performances to be announced.