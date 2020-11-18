The England and Wales Cricket Board (ECB) has announced a test series between England and India which will take place in 2021.

The five-match series will begin on 4 August and end on 14 September. It will take place at five different venues: Trent Bridge, Lord’s, Emerald Headingley, the Kia Oval and the Emirates Old Trafford.

Before the test, England will play both Sri Lanka and Pakistan in two three-match series taking place in June and July.

The ECB is planning for the event to take place with a live audience, but says if the event has to be cancelled or moved due to Covid-19, they will offer refunds and allow spectators to move tickets to the new dates.

A ballot is currently open for tickets to all matches.

An announcement on the ECB website reads: “The health and safety of spectators and staff remains our first priority. Ahead of 2021 matches, we will provide updates on health and safety measures and, if applicable, the process for refunds and/or other options available to ticket purchasers.”

Lancashire Cricket, which plays at the Emirates Old Trafford, welcomed the announcement of the fifth and final test being played at the venue. The team conducted its pre-season training in Mumbai and is looking to strengthen its connections with India.

Lancashire Cricket Chief Executive, Daniel Gidney, said: “We are delighted to be welcoming the Indian team back to Emirates Old Trafford for what we hope will be a pivotal test in the series.

“Last summer we were fortunate to host India and Pakistan’s ICC Cricket World Cup fixture and it was one of the best atmospheres our historic venue has ever experienced. We look forward to welcoming supporters back to the venue next year and we are excited to, once again, host the Indian team and its fans, whose passion for cricket is unrivalled.”