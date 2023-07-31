EnergyMS introduced its ESP Sustainable Power System within the event power provision at Brighton’s On The Beach, which drew 60,000 people across an expanded two weekends this month.

Among the performances powered by EnergyMS (EMS) across six evenings on Brighton Beach were Chase & Status, Carl Cox, Eric Prydz, Above & Beyond, Royal Blood and Noel Gallagher’s High Flying Birds.

EMS ran a trail of the company’s proprietary new solar-charged battery system, which kept the four production cabins, event control, box office and a welfare tent powered in the lead-up to and during the show. EMS also supplied and installed all distro and generators powering the main stage, bars, food traders, production cabins and dressing rooms.

The ESP system (EnergyMS Sustainable Power system), was designed and manufactured to EMS’s specifications, with the prototype performing above expectations across the shows, as the solar panels comfortably maintained the batteries’ charge across their ten days on site.

On The Beach ran four shows in 2022 on one weekend and this year the promoters, Louder Entertainment, expanded to six nights across two weekends, bringing in NW Live to manage the shows’ production.

NW Live managing director Joe Nichols said, “It was great to work with James and Gerhard on our expanded format On The Beach shows this summer. Particularly, in supporting them with their first trial of the new ESP sustainable power system, which aligns with our commitment to reducing our carbon impact.

“We have a beautiful setting on Brighton Beach, which requires a precisely managed back-of-house production and our confidence in bringing EnergyMS back for their second year was borne out by thoroughly professional energy provision.”

EMS director Gerhard Venter said, “ESP forms a significant step to introduce fossil-free event energy in EMS’s aim to support organisers in reducing their carbon impact. This portable, modular energy source, powered by renewable solar power is much more economically and environmentally efficient. It’s ideal from build and break at events, when power requirements are relatively low, through to the power required at peak times by food traders, bars and stages.”