Vision: 2025, the UK outdoor event industry’s steering group for environmental sustainability, has been commissioned by the Event Industry Forum’s (EIF) Purple Grants Fund, to write a new chapter of the Purple Guide on Environmental Sustainability for events.

It is intended to provide clear guidance on best practice and signpost to users to resources and guidance to minimise the carbon impact of events.

The draft has been prepared by an industry working group including Hope Solutions, the Local Authority Event Organiser’s Association (LAEOG), Julies Bicycle, The Association of Festival Organiser’s (AFO) and event organisers including Festival Republic and Shambala.

Feedback will be reviewed in September and the chapter will be launched 18 October at SES 23, hosted at the Showman’s Show.

The draft is available online for comment until 1 September on the Vision: 2025 website. Feedback on the content can be provided via the online survey.