A new immersive concert experience coming to London this year will see a life-sized Elvis Presley perform on stage using AI and holographic projection.

Elvis Evolution, which will premiere in November 2024, is a partnership between British immersive entertainment company Layered Reality and Authentic Brands Group, owners of the Elvis Presley estate.

The digital Presley will perform in a celebration of his life and musical legacy, featuring thousands of the singer’s personal photos and home video footage. Shows in Las Vegas, Toyko and Berlin are also planned.

Layered Reality founder and chief executive Andrew McGuinness said, “Elvis Evolution is a next-generation tribute to the musical legend that is Elvis Presley. Elvis maintains superstar status globally and people around the world no longer want to sit there and passively receive entertainment – they want to be a part of it.

“It’ll be a memory-making experience that will be a bucket-list item for Elvis fans and admirers around the world; people can step into the world of Elvis, walk in his shoes and celebrate his extraordinary musical legacy.”