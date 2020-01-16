Electronic Sound Summit has announced a number of guest speakers and topics for its conference.

Those announced include: Detroit Swindle; Izotope; Sam Holt from Colluded Management; the Loop’s co-director; the relationship manager from PRS For Music among many others

DJ and producer duo Detroit Swindle will be hosting a conversation entitled Ask Us Anything, while Rory Palmer-Rowe, a creative strategist at Ph. Creative will feature on a panel entitled Social Media: Friend or Foe?. Music production software company Izotope will host a masterclass called Izotope’s Assistive Audio Technology: What is it, How Does it Work, and What Can it Really Do For You? whilst Steve Rolles, senior policy analyst at Transform Drug Policy London, will speak on a panel entitled Drug Testing for Dance Music. Other topics include Confessions of a Ghost Producer,Approaching Record Labels, a Masterclass in Sound Design and a panel on Going Full-time in Music.

This latest wave of announcements will be joining those announced previously, including workshops and masterclasses by certified trainers and world renowned artists, Ableton demos, Music Production Masterclasses from Crazy P, Alex Banks and the DJ Mag ‘Best of British’ nominated Elliot Adamson, as well as insight on topics such as Artist Management, Utilising PR, Data Transmission In Conversation: Mentorship in Music, and The Art of a Warm Up DJand many more.

The Electronic Sound Summit was founded in 2018 by the Liverpool Audio Network (LAN). The conference focuses on ‘education, inspiration, and connectivity’, meaning the event hopes to provide attendees with opportunities for networking, contacts and to learn from and build relationships with established members of Liverpool’s music scene.

The Electronic Sound Summit will take place from 28 February-1 March 2020 at various venues across Liverpool.