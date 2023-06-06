Live event industry charity Ecolibrium will host a free webinar on 15 June, in partnership with the Association for Independent Festivals (AIF), discussing ‘climate-responsible travel for live events’.

Taking place from 12:30-1:30pm, the webinar will detail Ecolibrium’s four-step process for gathering data and measuring emissions to make a carbon reduction plan, funding climate action and engaging audiences.

The event will provide insights into Ecolibrium’s new Green Travel and Transport Guide for Events.

Speakers include Shambala Festival co-founder and director Christopher Johnson, and Bluedot festival founder and From The Fields director Ben Robinson.

Sign up for the free webinar here.