BigCityBeats, a German radio station/record label, has announced it is converting its flagship World Club Dome event into a drive-in festival.

World Club Dome is an EDM festival that usually takes place in Frankfurt’s Commerzbank Arena in May. In 2019 the event, which brands itself as the “worlds biggest club”, welcomed 180,000 attendees over three days.

This year, it will welcome 600 “dancing cars” and 1,000 total attendees to Mannheim’s Maimarkthalle – an outdoor venue that usually hosts German festival Time Warp. The event will have a Vegas theme, and headliners will include David Guetta, Armin van Buuren, Steve Aoki and more.

These headliners will be playing to a live audience via streams from their homes, while a smaller number of German artists will be performing in person.

The rescheduled event will take place from 4-6 June, and will be livestreamed to viewers at home. The drive-in portion of the event, which will make use of “pyrotechnics, lasers and CO2 cannons”, will take place on Friday 5 June. It can be streamed from www.worldclubdome.com.

A trailer for the event can be viewed below: